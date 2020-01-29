Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,503 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 158,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.98. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.81 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

