31,552 Shares in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

