Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,045 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. WT Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,503 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,503 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
31,552 Shares in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC
31,552 Shares in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC
Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,045 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,045 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
1,934 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC
1,934 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC
10,856 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC
10,856 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report