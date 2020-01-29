Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,045 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. WT Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.