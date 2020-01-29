1,934 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Caterpillar by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Caterpillar by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11,441.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

