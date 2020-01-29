10,856 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,122,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 749,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 185,597 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 617,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,010,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 116,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 709,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

