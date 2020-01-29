2,223 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Boeing comprises about 0.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $316.56 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.91 and its 200-day moving average is $351.83. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.