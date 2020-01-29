Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

