Coastal Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

