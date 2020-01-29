Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $150,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

