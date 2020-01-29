Coastal Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000.

IYF opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $114.98 and a 12-month high of $141.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

