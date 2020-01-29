Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $300.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $241.27 and a one year high of $305.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.75 and its 200 day moving average is $280.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

