Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,905,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000.

NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

