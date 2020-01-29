70,687 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000.

SCHD stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

