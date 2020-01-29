1,590 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 419,734 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 417,558 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 318,629 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 392,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 237,644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

