1,590 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 419,734 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 417,558 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 318,629 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 392,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 237,644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

