Coastal Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $165.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

