Coastal Capital Group Inc. Buys 7,901 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.