Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

