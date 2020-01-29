Coastal Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

