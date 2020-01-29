Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 714.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 100,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 88,537 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 30,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

