Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,756 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 378.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

