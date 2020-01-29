Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after buying an additional 213,827 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4,592.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 121,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,086,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,757,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,939,000.

VXF opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.50. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $130.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

