Coastal Capital Group Inc. Makes New $79,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $38.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7243 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

