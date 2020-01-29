Coastal Capital Group Inc. Makes New $79,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $38.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7243 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

2,223 Shares in Boeing Co Acquired by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC
Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $150,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co.
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Financials ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
