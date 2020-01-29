Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 177,605 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 177,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,643,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 87,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

