Coastal Capital Group Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $149.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

