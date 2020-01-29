Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE:GM opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

