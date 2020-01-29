iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

