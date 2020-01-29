Coastal Capital Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd increased its position in Proofpoint by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $2,438,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

