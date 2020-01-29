Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 81.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 229.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

PM opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.