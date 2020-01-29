Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $144.55 and a 12-month high of $170.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

