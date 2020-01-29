Coastal Capital Group Inc. Buys 51,081 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,665,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.