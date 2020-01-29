Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Trimmed by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,007,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,021,000 after acquiring an additional 466,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $102.83 and a one year high of $121.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

