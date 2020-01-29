Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

