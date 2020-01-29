Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 973,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

