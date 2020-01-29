Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

