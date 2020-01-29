Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $342,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,811,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,159,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after acquiring an additional 136,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.15 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average of $146.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

