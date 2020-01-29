Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $374.39 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $328.72 and a 52 week high of $383.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

