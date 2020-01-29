Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

