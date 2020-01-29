Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.