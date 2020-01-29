Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Coastal Capital Group Inc. Buys 51,081 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Buys 51,081 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Vanguard Value ETF Stake Trimmed by Coastal Capital Group Inc.
Vanguard Value ETF Stake Trimmed by Coastal Capital Group Inc.
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Prudential Financial Inc Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Prudential Financial Inc Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Merck & Co., Inc. Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Merck & Co., Inc. Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $342,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $342,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report