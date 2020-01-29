Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in International Paper by 20.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 11.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in International Paper by 104.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 263,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 134,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

