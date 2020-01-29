Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,841 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

