Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.