Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

