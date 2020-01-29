FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $12,561,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,640.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

