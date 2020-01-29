iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $164.88 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

