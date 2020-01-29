Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

