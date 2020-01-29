Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2020 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Exact Science has been outperforming its industry. The company has demonstrated strength across its entire business, driven by impressive performances with its Cologuard business. It is also progressing well in terms of its three priorities in 2019. We are currently looking forward to Exact Science’s recently-closed merger with advanced molecular diagnostics company Genomic Health. The company exhibited an impressive performance with better-than-expected earnings results in the third quarter of 2019. On the flip side, escalating expenses are putting pressure on operating margin. Sole reliance on Cologuard and competitive headwinds persist as major downsides.”

1/10/2020 – EXACT Sciences is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – EXACT Sciences is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – EXACT Sciences is now covered by analysts at Dougherty & Co. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

EXAS opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Get EXACT Sciences Co alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.