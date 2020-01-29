Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

