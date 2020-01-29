iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Raised by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 171,158 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,853,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,249,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.57 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

