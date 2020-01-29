Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $224.84 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

