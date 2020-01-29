Primo Water (PRMW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2020 – Primo Water had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/13/2020 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

1/13/2020 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

1/13/2020 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/8/2020 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

1/3/2020 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2019 – Primo Water had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $580.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Primo Water by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Primo Water by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Primo Water by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

